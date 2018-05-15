McClure wins Democratic race for 1st District

Former lab chemist Jessica McClure has won the Democratic nomination to run in Nebraska's 1st Congressional District.

McClure defeated Lincoln attorney Dennis Crawford in Tuesday's primary election. She now faces incumbent U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who is seeking an eighth term and enjoys a significant fundraising advantage. Republicans have represented the district since 1966.

McClure started her career as a lab chemist and specialist who helps companies comply with federal regulations but resigned so she could campaign full-time. She says she decided to run because her daughter kept getting sick and Fortenberry voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act. She says also was distraught with the results of the 2016 election.