Democratic gubernatorial Candidate takes on Gov. Ricketts in ra - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Democratic gubernatorial Candidate takes on Gov. Ricketts in race for governor

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
OMAHA, NE (KTIV) -

 Democratic Gubernatorial candidate and current senator Bob Krist will take on Governor Pete Ricketts for the governor race. 

Supporters of Gubernatorial candidate Krist gathered at the North Shore Tavern on Tuesday night as election results rolled in. 

Senator Krist took some time to speak to the crowd about issues that matter to him. 

 A big one? 

Property taxes. 

"The governor runs ads on TV claiming he's reduced property taxes. Let me ask everyone in this room have your property taxes gone down? Exactly" says Sen. Bob Krist. 

Another concern for the current state senator was funding for education. 

"The difference between the Ricketts administration and the K-W administration is simple. We want to invest in education, they do not. Gubernatorial Candidate Bob Krist is ready to get to business. 

  He will be making stops in 10 cities across Nebraska over three days. 

He is expected to make a stop in Sioux City Today. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.