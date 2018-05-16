Police search for missing Sioux City man

The Sioux City Police Department said they received a report of a missing person on Friday.

Police said they are looking for 55-year-old James Jensen of Sioux City.

Jensen has short gray hair and is approximately 5'10" and weighs 165 pounds.

It is unknown what Jensen was last wearing.

Police said Jensen has severe depression and has a history of suicidal tendencies.

Jensen doesn't drive and uses taxis to get around. He was last seen getting a ride from Siouxland Taxi and was dropped off at Walmart on Floyd Boulevard on Thursday at 10 p.m.

He did not arrange for a return pickup which police said is uncommon for Jensen.

Police said some of Jensen's personal items were located near the Floyd River behind Pizza Ranch across from Walmart.

Sioux City Fire Rescue and Sioux City Police searched the banks along the river and the water but Jensen was not located.

Please call Sioux City Police at (712) 898-7288 if you have any information or have seen Jensen.