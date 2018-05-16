Switching insurers could save U of Nebraska system $12.3M - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Switching insurers could save U of Nebraska system $12.3M

LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

Officials say switching health insurance companies would save the University of Nebraska around $12.3 million next year.

A proposal headed to the Board of Regents for its consideration next month would move the coverage in 2019 from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska to UMR, a United Healthcare company. The Lincoln Journal Star also reports that the university would move dental insurance from Blue Cross to Ameritas and keep CVS Health for pharmacy insurance.

Bruce Currin is the university system's associate vice president for human resources, and he says a 2017 review of programs and expenses led to requests for proposals from several insurers. Currin told system employees in an email that changing insurance carriers would keep premiums from increasing next year. The premiums rose 5 percent for 2018.
 

