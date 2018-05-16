"Best day of my life," Maddie Poppe thanks everyone for yesterday

After making it big on the national stage, Clarksville, Iowa native Maddie Poppe visited her home for the first time in months.



Maddie Poppe just posted an update on her Facebook page.

She says, "I cannot believe this. 10,000 people came out yesterday just to celebrate this journey with me. I can’t tell you how much this means to me. Yesterday was absolutely without a doubt THE BEST DAY OF MY LIFE. And I owe it all to you, Iowa."

It's important that we remember to keep showing our support!

Here's a reminder of how you can vote:

Each person can send 10 votes through the ABC website, 10 votes through the American Idol app, and 10 votes by texting the number “10” ten times to 21523.

Final voting starts Sunday, May 20 at 7 p.m. CST.

'American Idol' will air both Sunday and Monday night this upcoming week. The winner will be revealed Monday night.