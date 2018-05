KTIV parade schedule for the summer of 2018

KTIV has partnered with Palmer Candy Company again to "fling bings" at Siouxland parades.



This year's parade list is the following:



Orange City Tulip Festival: May 18 at 6 p.m.

Le Mars Cream Days: June 16 at 9 a.m.



Laurel, Nebraska Q125th: June 17 at 2 p.m.

The Big Parade - downtown Sioux City: July 6 at 6 p.m.



Wayne Chicken Show: July 8 at 9:30 a.m.

River-Cade Parade: July 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Dakota-Thurston County Fair: August 2 at 6 p.m.

Yankton Riverboat Days Parade: August 18 at 9:30 a.m.

Little Sioux Homecoming Parade (100th): August 25 at 10 a.m.

Norfolk Lions Club Parade - Norfolk, NE: September 22 at 10 a.m.