Quota International of Sioux City hosts picnic for deaf students - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Quota International of Sioux City hosts picnic for deaf students

Posted:
By Brett Funke, Editor/Photographer
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Quota International of Sioux City hosted a special picnic for deaf students.

The picnic was to allow students with hearing difficulties to mingle together in a social setting.

The students got to play at Miracle Field, communicate through sign language, pot plants to take home and were treated to pizza.

Tammie Saul the President of the Quota International says it's a rewarding experience.

"It's kind of rewarding experience because you don't really think about the struggles that they face and having to overcome that. They get a chance to be with their peers, sign with their peers, and just have a good time." Tammie Saul, President of Quota International of Sioux City

Quota International of Sioux City is a service club that supports empowering women, children, the deaf, hard-of-hearing, and speech-impaired in our local area. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.