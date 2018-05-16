Paratech University makes a stop in Sioux City

It's called Paratech University.

The Virginia based crew puts on a two-day hands on course where 38 firefighters and rescue personal from 10 states across the Midwest learn about the most current heavy lifting, shifting, stabilizing techniques.

Sioux City Fire Rescue along with the Iowa Task Force 1 - Urban Search and Rescue Team are putting on the training.

"It's important to keep up on the latest and greatest that's out there," said Capt. Gerry Bennett, Sioux City Fire Rescue, "They're making things stronger, better, more easily deployable so it's easy to set up, quicker to get somebody rescued from an overturned vehicle."

On Wednesday, crews learned about to stabilize a passenger vehicle.

They also went into how to use airbags to lift heavy materials.

Thursday, the focus turns to large vehicles.

"They will be lifting and stabilizing maybe like an overturned cement truck or a semi trailer," said Capt. Gerry Bennett, Sioux City Fire Rescue, "So they'll get into the bigger stuff. So they start small, show the basics and then they'll keep adding to it until they finish with the large equipment."