Wayne State's Dendinger named NSIC Field Athlete Of The Year

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Wayne State's Michaela Dendinger is the NSIC Field Athlete of the Year.
WAYNE, NE (Courtesy Wayne State College) -

Wayne State College senior thrower Michaela Dendinger was named the NSIC Women’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year Wednesday afternoon by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota.  It’s the second straight year that league coaches have voted Dendinger as the top field athlete in NSIC women’s track.

Dendinger, a senior from Coleridge (Hartington Public HS), won the NSIC triple crown in throws for the second straight year at the NSIC Outdoor Championships in Winona, Minnesota last weekend, winning the shot put, discus and hammer throw.  She set a new NSIC meet record winning the shot put at 54’ 3 ¾” and also took first in the discus (166’ 6”) and the hammer throw (203’ 3”).

During the regular season, Dendinger was named NSIC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week five out of six times and won the award 11 of 12 weeks over the last two seasons.

Dendinger enters the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships next week (May 24-26) in Charlotte, North Carolina with three NCAA automatic qualifying marks, ranked first nationally in the shot put (54’ 3 ¾”), second in the hammer throw (205’ 10”) and sixth in the discus (175’ 0”).

