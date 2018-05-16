Glisar & Hall to be inducted into IGHSAU Hall of Fame

Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Megan Glisar, Pleasant Valley’s Lexie Anderson and Jan Hall of George, are the 2018 inductees into the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s Track & Field Hall of Fame. The trio will be inducted Saturday afternoon at the Iowa High School Track & Field Meet.

Glisar is one of two girls to win four state championships in the high jump. Competing for Sergeant Bluff-Luton from 2006-to-2009, she won the Class 2A high jump title as a freshman and Class 3A crowns her sophomore, junior and senior seasons. She also held five different track & field records at Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

After stints as the University of Iowa and Morningside, where she won the NAIA indoor national championship in 2012, GIisar enjoyed a stellar three-year career at the University of South Dakota. She was a two-time first team NCAA Division I all-American in the high jump, finishing sixth in the NCAA Outdoor Championships in 2013 and fourth in the 2014 NCAA Division I Indoor Championships. She owns South Dakota school records in the indoor and outdoor high jump with a career best 6-0.75. She also owns the Summit League’s indoor and outdoor high marks.

Track & Field News named Gliser as the 10th best American high jumper in 2014. She has competed at the USA National Championships, placing third at the USA Indoor National Championships in 2014 and 13th at the 2015 USA Outdoor National Championships. An outstanding student, she was a recipient of an NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship in 2015.

Hall competed at George High School from 1978-to-1982. She captured four state titles, two indoor championships, a Drake Relays crown and one cross country individual title. Hall won two Class 1A titles in the 1500 meters. As a junior, she added an 800-meter crown while anchoring the distance medley relay team to the best overall time in the 1981 State Meet. Hall set two records in winning the 800 and 1500 meters at the 1982 State Indoor Meet. The 1981-82 school year also saw her win the Class 1A cross country title and the Drake Relays 800 meters.

When she graduated, her time of 4:39.55 in the 1500 ranked third on Iowa’s all-time list while her 800 time of 4:14.62 ranked 13th. She would go on to compete at Drake University in cross country and track.