Giuliani: No indictment of Trump

President Trump will not face indictment in the Russia probe according to Rudy Guiliani, one of the president's lawyers.

Guiliani says he was told by members of special counsel Robert Mueller's team that they do not believe they have the authority to indict a sitting president.

That comes on the heels of a Senate Intelligence Committee report that concludes Russia actively interfered in the 2016 presidential election in an effort to help President Trump.

"Russians massively intervened in our elections to the purpose of helping Mr. Trump and hurting Hillary Clinton. They also used social media in ways that were unprecedented," says Senator Mark Warner.

