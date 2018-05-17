Giuliani: No indictment of Trump - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Giuliani: No indictment of Trump

Posted:
(NBC News) -

President Trump will not face indictment in the Russia probe according to Rudy Guiliani, one of the president's lawyers.

Guiliani says he was told by members of special counsel Robert Mueller's team that they do not believe they have the authority to indict a sitting president.

That comes on the heels of a Senate Intelligence Committee report that concludes Russia actively interfered in the 2016 presidential election in an effort to help President Trump.

"Russians massively intervened in our elections to the purpose of helping Mr. Trump and hurting Hillary Clinton. They also used social media in ways that were unprecedented," says Senator Mark Warner.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2IooC4C

