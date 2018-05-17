Meghan Markle says her father will not be attending her wedding - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Meghan Markle says her father will not be attending her wedding to Prince Harry

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Meghan Markle says her father will not be attending her wedding to prince harry, and has expressed hope that he can be "given the space" to focus on his health.

Kensington Palace's statement puts to rest days of speculation about whether Markle's father, Thomas, would walk her down the aisle as the palace had previously said.

His participation was put into doubt after TMZ reported he would not attend because of embarrassment regarding paparazzi photographs.

TMZ later reported that he was having heart surgery.

Markle said she would like "to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support", adding "please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday." 

