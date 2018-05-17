Top 4 illnesses plaguing day care - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Top 4 illnesses plaguing day care

Posted:
(NBC News) -

As kids get out of school and head to camp and day cares, you know there will be illnesses coming in hot to your household.

The flu finally subsided, and now there's other seasonal illnesses that show up during warmer months. 

Dr. Stan Spinner, chief medical officer of Texas Children's Pediatrics, says this time of year viral infections commonly cause upper respiratory infections, runny nose, cough, congestion and sore throats.

You'll have to wait for viruses to clear on their own, but Spinner said bacterial infections like some forms of pink eye or strep throat can be treated with prescriptions and are showing up in doctors' offices a lot right now.

"Now that's more of a school-age type of illness, we don't see strep throat in very young children as often as we do like, a sore throat, but certainly you can see it in preschoolers. That is contagious, obviously," Dr. Spinner says.

Even after the sore throat improves, it's important to be on the lookout for a secondary infection.

