Seismic activity continues at Kilauea volcano's summit crater - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Seismic activity continues at Kilauea volcano's summit crater

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Seismic activity continues at Kilauea volcano's summit crater, and as lava continues to spread, experts still believe a massive explosion is possible.

At least 125 shallow quakes rattled Kilauea's summit and neighboring communities Wednesday.

The tremors come as ash emissions continue to pour from the crater.

Although the quakes caused only minor damage to roads and buildings, they fuel growing concerns about a violent, steam-driven eruption. 

Scientists have warned that eruptions could lead to heavy ashfall and toss large boulders as far as a half a mile from the crater. 

Given the threat, Hawaii volcanoes national park remains closed, and civil defense officials are urging those who live near the crater to remain vigilant.
        

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.