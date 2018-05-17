Seismic activity continues at Kilauea volcano's summit crater, and as lava continues to spread, experts still believe a massive explosion is possible.

At least 125 shallow quakes rattled Kilauea's summit and neighboring communities Wednesday.

The tremors come as ash emissions continue to pour from the crater.

Although the quakes caused only minor damage to roads and buildings, they fuel growing concerns about a violent, steam-driven eruption.

Scientists have warned that eruptions could lead to heavy ashfall and toss large boulders as far as a half a mile from the crater.

Given the threat, Hawaii volcanoes national park remains closed, and civil defense officials are urging those who live near the crater to remain vigilant.

