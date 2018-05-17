"Laurel" versus "Yanny"

An audio clip is tearing the internet apart, with people fighting over whether they hear "Laurel" or "Yanny"

The audio clip was initially posted to Reddit but has now been shared across social media.

The reason for the fierce debate all has to do with sound frequency.

According to sound experts who spoke with the website the verge, the acoustic information that makes us hear 'Yanny' is a higher frequency than the acoustic information that makes us hear 'Laurel' and older adults tend to start losing their hearing at the higher frequency ranges.

But age isn't the only factor in which frequencies you might be hearing.

Everything from the speakers or headphones you're using, to your computer's soundcard can affect which frequencies get through.



