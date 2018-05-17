Parents of missing toddler arrested in Winneshiek County, Iowa

Winneshiek County, Iowa deputies said William and Jessica Ray are currently in custody.

They were spotted Thursday in an area Walmart, then spotted driving just north of Decorah.

Deputies were able to locate their car on Quarry Hill Road. Two-year-old Dakota Ray was in the car.

William and Jessica are both in custody, and being charged with felony theft, operating a non-registered vehicle, no valid drivers license, failure to provide proof of financial liability, and theft 5th degree.

In addition to the Winneshiek County charges, William also had an outstanding arrest warrant out of South Carolina. Both people were both transported to the Winneshiek County Jail.

Dakota was placed into the custody of the Department of Human Services. This case remains under investigation and additional charges are pending.

Previous:

Two people with corresponding names and birth-dates of the parents of a missing 2-year-old are in custody in Winneshiek County, Iowa.



According to online jail records, William Ray and Jessica Ray are currently in custody.



A mugshot of William from the jail shows the same man as the man in a missing poster for Dakota Ray. A mugshot for Jessica wasn't available.

Dakota, 2, was last seen on April 15 in South Carolina with her parents.



Since then, the family has shown up in surveillance pictures at a hospital in Le Mars.



They were also recently spotted at a gas station in Minnesota.



We reached out to the Decorah Police Department for details, and are waiting for a news release from police in Camden, South Carolina.



KTIV will continue to update this story.

Previous:

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children along with the Camden Police Department in South Carolina are asking for the public's assistance to locate a missing two-year-old child.

According to the NCMEC, Dakota Ray was taken on April 15, 2018, by her parents William and Jessica Ray.

The Le Mars Police Department said they have learned the couple used a stolen credit card from Le Mars to purchase gas in Jackson, Minnesota on Wednesday.



According to law enforcement, both William and Jessica are believed to be heavy methamphetamine users and law enforcement is concerned for the child’s well-being.

The child and her parents were captured in surveillance images on Monday, May 14, 2018, at a hospital in Iowa. Law enforcement then received information that they may now be in Minnesota.

The child and companions are traveling in a 1996 gold Ford Aerostar van and may be frequently changing the license plate on the vehicle.

According to Camden Police Department, It is possible that they may be begging or asking strangers for money. The child and companions are also believed to be sleeping in their vehicle.

Dakota is 2 years old. She is 2 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 25 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes

Jessica is 36 years old. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 112 pounds and has long light brown hair and blue eyes.

William is 44 years old. He is 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 340 pounds and has light brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has seen Dakota, William or Jessica Ray contact the Camden Police Department at 1-888-CRIMESC (1-888-274-6372) or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).