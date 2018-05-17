Downtown LIVE! announces performers for 2018

Downtown LIVE! released their band information Thursday for their 2018 outdoor concert series.

The concerts will take place on the lawn of the Sioux City Public Museum at 4th and Nebraska streets.

Starting June 7th, with the exception of some weeks, there will be a concert every Thursday night from 6-8 p.m.

The concert is open to all, and is only $3.

Promoters say, that inexpensive of a ticket, is a steal for these bands.

"We are the envy of a lot of cities throughout the Midwest," said Brent Stockton, "I think we should be proud of that, and also very thankful for all the folks that make it possible."

