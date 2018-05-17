Iowa state track kicks off with 3200-meter record by Central Lyon's Sieperda

Over the course of this weekend, 160 individual state championships will be handed out on the Blue Oval.

Classes 1A and 4A had Thursday's morning session, including the first of those titles won by a Siouxlander.

And a familiar face on the winning end. More history for Central Lyon's Gable Sieperda.

The Iowa State commit wins his third state title in the 3200-meter run, clocking 9:09 and besting his own state meet record by almost six seconds.

"Every race I step on the line, I expect to win," said Sieperda. "You put me up against Olympians, I think I can win. And if you don't, you sure as heck aren't."

"A lot of it is mental visualization, mental ability, just telling yourself you're going to do it, and just going out there and doing it."

Sieperda went for another title in the 400-meter dash, but Harris-Lake Park's Edgar Tapia was Siouxland's top finisher in 51.56 seconds, good for fourth.

West Bend Mallard freshman Rachel Fehr got second in the girls 400-meter dash, in 57 seconds.

In the 4-by-800 meter relay, Payton Mauldin anchored George-Little Rock to fourth place, in 8:16.

In Class 4A, East's Ardell Inlay is into the finals in the 100 and 200-meter dashes.

His 200 time of 22.17 was fourth best of the prelims. His teammate, Black Raider senior Lauren Van Dyke finished third in a stacked 400-meter dash, in 58 seconds.

And in the field in Class 2A, West Sioux's Jake Lynott went 22 feet, three-quarters of an inch in the long jump. But Lynott had to settle for second after getting edged out by a quarter of an inch.

"I would have liked to have gotten first, that was my goal, or getting the PR," said Lynott. "But I came out here and I jumped pretty well. 22 feet's pretty good. So I'm satisfied with it.

Class 2A and 3A was the late session in Des Moines.