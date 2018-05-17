Siouxland crowns four state champions in Thursday's late session - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Siouxland crowns four state champions in Thursday's late session

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -

The Iowa state track and field meet kicked off Thursday morning with Classes 1A and 4A, but that was a relatively quiet session for Siouxland. That was not the case in the evening, when Classes 2A and 3A took to the track and field.

In the field, it was a big day for Siouxland and KP-WC senior Nick Phelps. Phelps, going for the 2A shot put title, uncorked a throw of 67 feet, 2 inches - a throw so long, they needed two measuring tapes.

Phelps' toss broke a 50-year old, all-class, state meet record.

"It took forever for them to mark it, so I was just waiting," said Phelps. "The suspense was rising, and I thought they were going to say 65 or something like that. So when they said 67, I knew that I got the record. So that's where the excitement came from."

"I came into today with a big chip on my shoulder. I wanted to get that record, and I did. So tonight I've just got to reset and go for the record in the discus tomorrow."

Also in 2A, Sheldon's Ashlyn Albrecht won the girls long jump, with a jump of 17 feet, 10.5 inches.

In the 3A high jump, Madison Harms of Sergeant Bluff-Luton came away with her first state title by clearing five feet, six inches.

"It's an amazing feeling," said Harms. "All the practice and hard work has come together, and it's just awesome to end on such a good note."

Staying with SB-L, Ty Boekelman took second in the Class 3A 400-meter dash, clocking 49 seconds. On the girls side, Bishop Heelan's Madison Jochum is also the runner-up, crossing in 56.5 seconds.

In 2A, two defending state champions squared off. MVAO-COU's Jordyn Pester, who won last year's 1A state title, held off defending 2A champ Lily Peterson of Alta-Aurelia in 56 seconds, claiming another championship.

"It feels amazing," said Pester. "It's crazy that, literally moving up a whole class, I can still say back-to-back champion. Just a different class. That's amazing."

The Iowa state track and field meet resumes on Friday.

