House farm bill fails

The House of Representatives failed to pass a $867 billion farm bill Friday.

The bill failed with a vote of 213 to 198. All house democrats, along with 30 conservative republicans, voted against the measure.

The GOP lawmakers, members of the House Freedom Caucus, voted no after failing to get concessions on spending and a future vote on immigration in exchange for their support.

Immediately following the vote, House Speaker Paul Ryan took steps to call for a revote in the future.

It's not clear when the measure will come up for debate again.

Perdue Statement on Farm Bill Vote in House of Representatives

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue today issued the following statement regarding the initial vote on the 2018 Farm Bill in the U.S. House of Representatives:

“A Farm Bill is necessary to provide our farmers, ranchers, foresters, and producers with the stability and predictability they need. Our farmers feed the people of this nation and the world, and they deserve the certainty of a Farm Bill.”