Murder-suicide attempt leaves man dead, woman critically injured

A man is dead and a woman is critically injured after a murder-suicide attempt in Northeast Nebraska.

According to the Burt County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call around 9:55 P.M. Wednesday night, to report to 2020 County Road 19.

Upon arrival, deputies found the residence had been forcibly entered. After entering officers found 34- year-old Megan Cameron critically injured from multiple gunshot wounds.

Further inside officers found the alleged assailant 36-year-old Judd Bogseth dead with a gunshot wound.

Authorities say Cameron was airlifted to Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City still in critical condition.

Burt County Sheriff’s office says the case is still under investigation.