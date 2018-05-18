Firefighters battled a massive fire at a welding company in Sioux Falls, South Dakota Thursday

Parts of South Dakota were shaken Thursday night when an explosion sparked a fire at a welding supply company.



The explosion took place at the the A-OX Welding Supply Company in Sioux Falls.



Investigators say the main part of the fire may have been touched off by a semi-truck that had a full tank of diesel fuel loaded with smaller propane tanks ready to be delivered.



Emergency crews evacuated a half-mile radius around the area as the multiple explosions from the propane tanks continued.



There have been no injuries reported.