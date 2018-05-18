Firefighters battled a massive fire at a welding company in Siou - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Firefighters battled a massive fire at a welding company in Sioux Falls, South Dakota Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KDLT) -
Parts of South Dakota were shaken Thursday night when an explosion sparked a fire at a welding supply company.

The explosion took place at the the A-OX Welding Supply Company in Sioux Falls.

Investigators say the main part of the fire may have been touched off by a semi-truck that had a full tank of diesel fuel loaded with smaller propane tanks ready to be delivered. 

Emergency crews evacuated a half-mile radius around the area as the multiple explosions from the propane tanks continued.

There have been no injuries reported. 

Nearby businesses and residents were evacuated for a few hours. 

