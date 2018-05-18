Hard Rock Hotel & Casino of Sioux City hosts 2nd Annual Hard Rock Heals Golf Tournament

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino of Sioux City is hosting their 2nd Annual Hard Rock Heals Golf Tournament.

The Tournament which is taking place today at Whispering Creek Golf Course is a fundraiser for the Sioux City Conservatory of Music.

Last year the golf tournament raised $10,000 for the Conservatory.

The Hard Rock Heals Foundation exists to improve lives through the power of music, and are doing just that with the money raised today.

"The blessing we received from the Hard Rock is going to that, and kids in need, and just sharing the gift of music with everybody," said Ron Emory, Sioux City Conservatory of Music

KTIV's own Matt Breen, Bridget Breen, and Tim Oakley participated in the fundraising event.