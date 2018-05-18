UPDATE: Texas Shooting: "I was scared for my life"

Ten people were killed and ten others injured in a shooting Friday morning at a high school in the southeastern Texas city of Santa Fe, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has confirmed.

At least ten people, one teacher and nine students, are dead following a shooting inside a Texas high school early Friday morning. Ten more were wounded.



A suspect, 17-year-old student Dimitrios Pagourtzis, is in custody.



The shooting took place at Santa Fe High School.



Police say Pagourtzis entered the school armed with a shotgun and pistol and opened fire inside a classroom.



Students described fleeing in terror after the shooting began, seeking shelter in nearby businesses and a wooded area near the school.



Investigators say that several possible explosive devices were found, both on campus and at a separate location, after the shooting.



Earlier, Police Chief Walter Braun provided an update on the investigation and offered a warning for the community.

Chief Walter Braun, with the Santa Fe Independent School District Police Department said, "There have been explosive devices found in the high school and surrounding areas adjacent to the high school. Because of the threat of these explosive items, community members should be on the lookout for any suspicious items and anything that looks out of place."

Chief Braun said, "We can confirm multiple fatalities believed to be fewer than ten at this time. We will not release any other information until we have a confirmed number."



Superintendent Leigh Wall, with the Santa Fe Independent School District said, "We experienced an unthinkable tragedy at our high school this morning. We are grieving the loss of members of our ISD family. We have received an outpouring of support from across the state, and we appreciate your continued prayers for our students, our staff, and our community."

The Santa Fe city mayor said they are asking everyone out there to pray and put their thoughts and prayers into all the people affected and for our community to heal through this situation.



One homeowner who lives near the school says several students sought shelter at his home and said the shooter appeared to be firing a shotgun when they fled.

