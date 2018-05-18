Explorers rally to beat Lincoln in 2018 season opener

The Sioux City Explorers scored three runs in the ninth inning against the Lincoln Saltdogs to get a 7-4 victory in the 2018 season opener.

The Explorers grabbed the lead in the top of the second. Nate Samson lead off with a base hit followed by a Nelson Ward double to the right center field gap. The X’s had runners on second and third with nobody out. After two batters failed to bring them home Dylan Kelly came through with a two out, two run single to give the X’s a 2-1 lead.

The Saltdogs tied the game in the bottom of the second when Chase Simpson scored on a Christian Ibarra base hit off of Sioux City starter Luis Mateo. In his X’s debut, Mateo threw five innings, giving up four hits, striking out four but allowing five walks.

Sioux City took the lead again in the fourth when Nelson Ward lead off with a triple, before Jay Baum hit a two run home run to dead center field to put the X’s ahead 4-2.

Both teams were held scoreless until the Saltdogs tied the game in the bottom of the eighth on a Angel Reyes two run opposite field home run off Explorers reliever Eric Karch.

But Sioux City would answer right back in the ninth inning off of Saltdogs relief pitcher Shairon Martis. Daniel Jackson lead off with a walk, he then advanced to second on a Luis Durango sacrifice bunt. Michael Lang then drove him home with a triple to deep left center field giving the X’s the lead. Lang would score on a Jay Austin groundout. Samson would get on with a base hit and come around to score when Jay Baum drove him in for his third RBI of the game.

"Our offense really did a wonderful job," said manager Steve Montgomery. "We got pitches to hit, down in the zone. We didn't chase them around too much. Got good pitches and a good opening win but it's a long season. Ninety-nine more (games)."

"I think this is something you're going to see from this team the entire season," said outfielder Michael Lang. "We're never going to give up. We're always going to keep fighting. This was the definition of a team win right here."



Geoff Broussard recorded his first save of the season. Eric Karch picked up the win for Sioux City while Martis was charged with the loss for Lincoln. Sioux City pounded out 14 hits in the game.