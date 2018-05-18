Nebraska state track meet opens in Omaha - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Nebraska state track meet opens in Omaha

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Maggie Brahmer of Pierce qualified for the finals in the girls 100 meter hurdles. Maggie Brahmer of Pierce qualified for the finals in the girls 100 meter hurdles.
OMAHA, NE (KTIV) -

About 300 different schools are competing at the Nebraska high school state track meet. Day one started at 9:00 a.m. Friday morning at Burke Stadium in Omaha.

In the Class D 3200-meter relay, the Allen boys were the defending champions, but the Eagles finished 8th in 8-minutes, 39 seconds.

In the girls Class D, 100 hurdle prelims, Plainview's Caroline Akinnigbagbe is second in her heat in 16-seconds flat as the sophomore qualifies for the finals. Same event in Class B where Pierce's Maggie Brahmer won bronze last year. She was second in her heat and also makes it into the finals.

In the girls class D 400 meter prelims, Allen freshman Alli Jackson is second in her heat in 1-minute and 1 second. The big stage wasn't too big for the 9th grader.

"Yeah I was really nervous but once the gun goes off it just goes away and I just run," said Jackson. "It was amazing when I walked out here and I saw all those people my mouth just dropped. It was awesome."

In the Class D boys high jump. Jacob Long of Clearwater-Orchard just misses his final attempt at 6-feet, 6 inches. But all three of the finalists missed at that height, and Long won the state title with the fewest misses at 6-feet-4.

The Nebraska meet ends Saturday, but thunderstorms could threaten the action.

  • National SportsMore>>

  • NFL discussing possible steps to deal with anthem protests

    NFL discussing possible steps to deal with anthem protests

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-05-23 01:25:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Bazemore). David Tepper, left, speaks as NFL commissioner Roger Goodall looks on during a news conference where he was introduced as the new owner of the Carolina Panthers at the NFL owners spring meeting Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/John Bazemore). David Tepper, left, speaks as NFL commissioner Roger Goodall looks on during a news conference where he was introduced as the new owner of the Carolina Panthers at the NFL owners spring meeting Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Atlanta.
    The NFL approves a new owner for the Carolina Panthers and passes several rule changes, but the league has yet to agree on what, if anything to do about national anthem protests.More >>
    The NFL approves a new owner for the Carolina Panthers and passes several rule changes, but the league has yet to agree on what, if anything to do about national anthem protests.More >>

  • Mets sign Bautista, recently cut Braves, doubles in 1st AB

    Mets sign Bautista, recently cut Braves, doubles in 1st AB

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 9:05 PM EDT2018-05-23 01:05:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE - In this May 10, 2018, file photo, Atlanta Braves' Jose Bautista bats during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Miami. The Braves have released Bautista a month after picking up the ve...(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE - In this May 10, 2018, file photo, Atlanta Braves' Jose Bautista bats during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Miami. The Braves have released Bautista a month after picking up the ve...
    The New York Mets have signed free agent Jose Bautista, getting the former home run champion two days after he was cut by the Atlanta Braves. New York said he was available for the game, but he was not in the...More >>
    The New York Mets have signed free agent Jose Bautista, getting the former home run champion two days after he was cut by the Atlanta Braves. New York said he was available for the game, but he was not in the starting lineup.More >>

  • Letter: USA Taekwondo wasn't shy about punishing Lopezes

    Letter: USA Taekwondo wasn't shy about punishing Lopezes

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 9:05 PM EDT2018-05-23 01:05:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File). FILE - This Aug. 22, 2008, file photo shows Steven Lopez, right, celebrating with his brother and coach Jean after defeating Azerbaijan's Rashad Ahmadov in a bronze medal match for the men's taekwondo -80 kilogram class at...(AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File). FILE - This Aug. 22, 2008, file photo shows Steven Lopez, right, celebrating with his brother and coach Jean after defeating Azerbaijan's Rashad Ahmadov in a bronze medal match for the men's taekwondo -80 kilogram class at...
    USA Taekwondo produces letter that shows it was not shy about punishing Lopez brothers.More >>
    USA Taekwondo produces letter that shows it was not shy about punishing Lopez brothers.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.