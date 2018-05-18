Nebraska state track meet opens in Omaha

Maggie Brahmer of Pierce qualified for the finals in the girls 100 meter hurdles.

About 300 different schools are competing at the Nebraska high school state track meet. Day one started at 9:00 a.m. Friday morning at Burke Stadium in Omaha.

In the Class D 3200-meter relay, the Allen boys were the defending champions, but the Eagles finished 8th in 8-minutes, 39 seconds.

In the girls Class D, 100 hurdle prelims, Plainview's Caroline Akinnigbagbe is second in her heat in 16-seconds flat as the sophomore qualifies for the finals. Same event in Class B where Pierce's Maggie Brahmer won bronze last year. She was second in her heat and also makes it into the finals.

In the girls class D 400 meter prelims, Allen freshman Alli Jackson is second in her heat in 1-minute and 1 second. The big stage wasn't too big for the 9th grader.

"Yeah I was really nervous but once the gun goes off it just goes away and I just run," said Jackson. "It was amazing when I walked out here and I saw all those people my mouth just dropped. It was awesome."

In the Class D boys high jump. Jacob Long of Clearwater-Orchard just misses his final attempt at 6-feet, 6 inches. But all three of the finalists missed at that height, and Long won the state title with the fewest misses at 6-feet-4.

The Nebraska meet ends Saturday, but thunderstorms could threaten the action.