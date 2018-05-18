Nebraska state track meet opens in Omaha

Maggie Brahmer of Pierce qualified for the finals in the girls 100 meter hurdles.
OMAHA, NE (KTIV) -
About 300 different schools are competing at the Nebraska high school state track meet. Day one started at 9:00 a.m. Friday morning at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
In the Class D 3200-meter relay, the Allen boys were the defending champions, but the Eagles finished 8th in 8-minutes, 39 seconds.
In the girls Class D, 100 hurdle prelims, Plainview's Caroline Akinnigbagbe is second in her heat in 16-seconds flat as the sophomore qualifies for the finals. Same event in Class B where Pierce's Maggie Brahmer won bronze last year. She was second in her heat and also makes it into the finals.
In the girls class D 400 meter prelims, Allen freshman Alli Jackson is second in her heat in 1-minute and 1 second. The big stage wasn't too big for the 9th grader.
"Yeah I was really nervous but once the gun goes off it just goes away and I just run," said Jackson. "It was amazing when I walked out here and I saw all those people my mouth just dropped. It was awesome."
In the Class D boys high jump. Jacob Long of Clearwater-Orchard just misses his final attempt at 6-feet, 6 inches. But all three of the finalists missed at that height, and Long won the state title with the fewest misses at 6-feet-4.
The Nebraska meet ends Saturday, but thunderstorms could threaten the action.