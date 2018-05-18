Day two for Class 1A & 4A athletes at Iowa state meet

Lawton-Bronson's Ben Thelander was second in the Class 1A high jump.

It's day two of the Iowa high school state track meet. The first athletes to compete were in Classes 1A and 4A. Once again, Siouxlanders has some impressive performances.

Calvin Coffman anchors West Monona to the 4-by-100 meter relay finals. The Spartans 44.3 seconds is the third best prelim time.

In the 4A, 400 meter hurdles, Paige Hanson of Sioux City East wins her heat and takes sixth overall in one minute, 6 seconds.

Same race in 1A, where Ridge View's Andres Carbajal crosses in 54.8 seconds, good for fourth overall.

And at the high jump pit, Lawton-Bronson sophomore Ben Thelander made a surprise run, clearing 6'3" and earning second place.

"I've never gotten 6'3" so that's huge," said Thelander. "I've gotten 6'2" once so it was just honestly a huge surprise that I even got this far. I was so happy when I was in the top eight and I was like 'I just want a medal', that's all I want to do. To get second, it's fantastic."

KTIV's Mark Freund will have action from Classes 2A and 3A, tonight at ten.