Event aims to provide disposal for items not usually taken

An annual tradition to help Sioux City look the best it can be is back again.



The city started its two-day cleanup event in the parking lot of the Long Lines Recreation Center Friday morning.



People gather to dispose of items which are not usually collected.



All items can be dropped off for free, but there are limits for some items.



Each resident is allowed two appliances and four tires.



You can not drop off electronics, paint, chemicals, construction materials, batteries or automotive fluids.



Those items can be taken to the Citizens Convenience Center.



If you need to drop off permitted items, the cleanup will be open again from 8 AM to 1 PM Saturday.