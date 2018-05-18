New restaurant offers taste of food before grand opening

Another option for food is coming to Sioux City in a familiar location.



Brightside Cafe let people get a preview of their restaurant ahead of their opening on Monday.



Some snacks were available for sampling along with some live music.



The co-owners of the new business say they are excited to bring food back to the former site of the Little Chicago Deli.



"We love being on this corner. Being a part of Sioux City is something we've always dreamed about. Being a staple in this community, being a local favorite is what we want to build to." said Juan Munoz, Brightside Cafe Co-Owner.



"Being able to serve the people that I share the city with and being able to brighten somebody's day. If they come in and they're not necessarily having the best day of their week and I can cheer them up with some good food or a smile." said Eric Munoz, Co-Owner.



The restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday from 7 AM to 3 PM.



The brothers say their menu will include plenty of breakfast items, burgers, sandwiches, salads and wraps.