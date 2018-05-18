Siouxlanders honor and celebrate the accomplishments of local pe - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Siouxlanders honor and celebrate the accomplishments of local peace officers

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -

Siouxlanders are honoring and celebrating the accomplishments of local peace officers during this National Police Week.

In South Sioux City, Nebraska, residents have been making sure those who protect are well-prepared. 

Siouxland Spouses Behind The Shield put together gift bags for local officers.

Jo Chernock, wife of South Sioux City Lieutenant Chris Chernock, worked with spouses of other officers to make the bags, which included a number of items such as healthy snacks and a hand sanitizer. 

Meanwhile, the Optimist Club showed appreciation by providing several deli sandwiches. 

