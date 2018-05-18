Siouxland crowns three more state champions on Friday night - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Siouxland crowns three more state champions on Friday night

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Unity Christian's Anmarie Stuit won the 400 meter hurdles title in Class 2A.
DES MOINES, IA (KTIV) -

On Thursday, KP-WC's Nick Phelps set the all-class state meet record in the shot put, and said he wanted to do the same in the discus. To do that, Phelps would be chasing 197 feet, 5 inches.

Phelps was after his third state discus title and 5th title overall. On his third throw of the day, Phelps tosses 185 feet, 9 inches. It was well short of the all-class record, and five inches short of the 2A meet record. But it's still enough for Phelps to close his career with one last state championship.

"It's pretty exciting, but like I said, I was going for that record," said Phelps. "So I came up a little bit short but in the end, it's been a good career, so I'm happy with it. It's definitely emotional, considering it's my last time ever in a KP-WC uniform," continued Phelps. "But I'd like to say I went out with a bang and got 20 points for the team."

In the Class 2A boys high jump, Sibley-Ocheyedan's Grant Brouwer and Sheldon's Tyler Lode both clear 6 feet, 5 inches. Lode gets second on criteria, Brouwer is third.

And on the girls side, Western Christian's Cori DeJong cleared 5 feet, 7 inches to win the 2A crown. DeJong won the high jump her freshman and senior years.

"Coming in as a freshman, I didn't know what to expect," said DeJong. "This year, I wanted to do it again, because I didn't get to the past two years. So it feels so good."

On the 2A track, Unity Christian's Anmarie Stuit runs a great race in the 400 meter hurdles. Stuit runs 1 minute, 3 seconds for a personal record, and the 2A state championship.

"In a word, it's a dream that I never thought I'd ever have," said Stuit. "If you would have told me that two years ago, I would have looked at you and said that you're crazy."

In Class 3A, a nice run for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the 4-by200 relay. Jorma Schwedler anchors as the Warriors are state runners-up, in a minute 29 seconds. And the Heelan girls distance medley places third in 4 minutes, 10 seconds, despite running in the first heat.

  • NFL discussing possible steps to deal with anthem protests

  • Mets sign Bautista, recently cut Braves, doubles in 1st AB

  • Letter: USA Taekwondo wasn't shy about punishing Lopezes

