Sioux City Police welcome the public to headquarters

The Sioux City Police Department invited members of the public to their headquarters Saturday for an open house.

Those who came to the open house got a tour of Police Headquarters.

And, children at the event were able to partake in many interactive activities including demos with the K9 unit, fingerprinting and some lucky kids even got some cards and stickers to take home.

The event allowed the public to tour the police museum which showcases the department's history.

This is the first time the department has done an open house like this.

"So, this is just a way for the community to come out, kids to see us, interact with police officers on a positive level, see what we do behind the scenes, check out the museum, have some refreshments, get some goodies and just have fun," says Sgt. Lori Noltze with the Sioux City Police.

Children at the event say they were so excited to be there and see all of the things the Sioux City Police are doing. Some of the kids at the event even say they want to be police officers when they grow up.

"Because, I'd like to be one because I want to make sure no one gets hurt," says 5-year-old Lucas.

Police say they hope they can make this an annual event.