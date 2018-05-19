Stampede force eight turnovers in win over Fargo - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Stampede force eight turnovers in win over Fargo

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
The Stampede beat Fargo 23-15 on Saturday. The Stampede beat Fargo 23-15 on Saturday.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

The Sioux City Stampede went to 3-0 with a 23-15 win over visiting Fargo on Saturday.

The Herd won the game with defense, notching two sacks and forcing eight turnovers, including seven interceptions off Fargo quarterback Ja'Vonte Johnson.

Stampede Dorian Ballentine was 16-of-31 for 164 yards and a touchdown pass to Jake McDonald. Running backs Larry Taylor and Terrance James combined for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

Sioux City has a bye week before their first road trip of the season. The Stampede visit the Minnesota Vipers on June 2 at 6:00 p.m.

