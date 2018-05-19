Northwest Iowa concludes state track with four more titles

It was the final day for the state track meet in Iowa. All the field events are done in the first two days, so all the finals left were on the Blue Oval.

As in Omaha, the athletes fought weather in Des Moines, as a lengthy afternoon delay halted the racing.

When they started back up, MVAO-COU senior Jordyn Pester ran 25.29 seconds in the 200 meter dash to capture the Class 2A crown.



In the 3A boys 200 meter final, Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jorma Schwedler clocked 21.72 seconds, and the the sophomore earns a state title.**



Central Lyon's Gable Sieperda was busy again. Sieperda finished second in the Class 1A, 800 meter run to North Union's Riley Bauer, but Sieperda later ran 4:13 to break the 1A meet record in the mile.



East's Ardell Inlay ran 10.8 seconds in the Class 4A 100 meter dash, finishing as runner-up to a sprinter from Ames.