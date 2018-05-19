Northwest Iowa concludes state track with four more titles - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Northwest Iowa concludes state track with four more titles

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jorma Schwedler won the Class 3A, 100 meter dash state championship on Saturday. Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jorma Schwedler won the Class 3A, 100 meter dash state championship on Saturday.
DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -

It was the final day for the state track meet in Iowa. All the field events are done in the first two days, so all the finals left were on the Blue Oval.

As in Omaha, the athletes fought weather in Des Moines, as a lengthy afternoon delay halted the racing.

When they started back up, MVAO-COU senior Jordyn Pester ran 25.29 seconds in the 200 meter dash to capture the Class 2A crown.
    
In the 3A boys 200 meter final, Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jorma Schwedler clocked 21.72 seconds, and the the sophomore earns a state title.**
    
Central Lyon's Gable Sieperda was busy again. Sieperda finished second in the Class 1A, 800 meter run to North Union's Riley Bauer, but Sieperda later ran 4:13 to break the 1A meet record in the mile.
    
East's Ardell Inlay ran 10.8 seconds in the Class 4A 100 meter dash, finishing as runner-up to a sprinter from Ames.

  • National SportsMore>>

  • NFL discussing possible steps to deal with anthem protests

    NFL discussing possible steps to deal with anthem protests

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-05-23 01:25:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Bazemore). David Tepper, left, speaks as NFL commissioner Roger Goodall looks on during a news conference where he was introduced as the new owner of the Carolina Panthers at the NFL owners spring meeting Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/John Bazemore). David Tepper, left, speaks as NFL commissioner Roger Goodall looks on during a news conference where he was introduced as the new owner of the Carolina Panthers at the NFL owners spring meeting Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Atlanta.
    The NFL approves a new owner for the Carolina Panthers and passes several rule changes, but the league has yet to agree on what, if anything to do about national anthem protests.More >>
    The NFL approves a new owner for the Carolina Panthers and passes several rule changes, but the league has yet to agree on what, if anything to do about national anthem protests.More >>

  • Mets sign Bautista, recently cut Braves, doubles in 1st AB

    Mets sign Bautista, recently cut Braves, doubles in 1st AB

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 9:05 PM EDT2018-05-23 01:05:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE - In this May 10, 2018, file photo, Atlanta Braves' Jose Bautista bats during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Miami. The Braves have released Bautista a month after picking up the ve...(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE - In this May 10, 2018, file photo, Atlanta Braves' Jose Bautista bats during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Miami. The Braves have released Bautista a month after picking up the ve...
    The New York Mets have signed free agent Jose Bautista, getting the former home run champion two days after he was cut by the Atlanta Braves. New York said he was available for the game, but he was not in the...More >>
    The New York Mets have signed free agent Jose Bautista, getting the former home run champion two days after he was cut by the Atlanta Braves. New York said he was available for the game, but he was not in the starting lineup.More >>

  • Letter: USA Taekwondo wasn't shy about punishing Lopezes

    Letter: USA Taekwondo wasn't shy about punishing Lopezes

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 9:05 PM EDT2018-05-23 01:05:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File). FILE - This Aug. 22, 2008, file photo shows Steven Lopez, right, celebrating with his brother and coach Jean after defeating Azerbaijan's Rashad Ahmadov in a bronze medal match for the men's taekwondo -80 kilogram class at...(AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File). FILE - This Aug. 22, 2008, file photo shows Steven Lopez, right, celebrating with his brother and coach Jean after defeating Azerbaijan's Rashad Ahmadov in a bronze medal match for the men's taekwondo -80 kilogram class at...
    USA Taekwondo produces letter that shows it was not shy about punishing Lopez brothers.More >>
    USA Taekwondo produces letter that shows it was not shy about punishing Lopez brothers.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.