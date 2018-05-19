Northeast Nebraska athletes bring home five more state champions - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Northeast Nebraska athletes bring home five more state championships

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Norfolk Catholic's Dylan Kautz won the Class C 100 and 200 meter dashes on Saturday. Norfolk Catholic's Dylan Kautz won the Class C 100 and 200 meter dashes on Saturday.
Nebraska's state track and field meet is just two days, so that means day one is mostly preliminaries. But day two's action is all finals.
    
Plenty of Siouxlanders fought through the rain and wind Saturday in Omaha for a shot at a state title.

The wet track at Burke Stadium slowed some of the times, but Norfolk Catholic's Dylan Kautz blazed again. Kautz anchored the Knights 4x100 meter relay team to a second place finish in Class C.

Kautz then won the open 100 meter dash in 10.8 seconds, and the 200 meter dash in 22 seconds flat. The junior is now a six-time state champion, three times in each race, and will have a chance to complete a career state title sweep in both events.

"The weather doesn't help, but everyone's running in the same conditions, so there's nothing you can do about it," said Kautz. "My time wasn't what I wanted it to be, but I still got the win, and that's another one. Hopefully I can get four next year."

Crofton's Haley Arens got sixth in the Class C, 800 meter run, but Arens did win the 1600 meter state title later in the day, running 5 minutes, 13 seconds in the mile.
    
Hartington Cedar Catholic's Sara Reifenrath was fifth in the 400 meter dash, but Reifenrath would later post the top 200 meter time of any class, 25.11 seconds, and win a state title.

At the high jump pit, Maggie Brahmer of Pierce cleared 5'3" for a runner-up finish in Class B. In the Class C boys long jump, Hartington-Newcastle's Cole Schmidt won the state championship with a leap of 22'2.25".

"It means a lot, to go out as a champ your senior year," said Schmidt. "It really keeps the momentum going and gets you pumped up for the rest of the day."

"It gave me confidence to know that I can compete with these guys. So, come down, do what you can do, and hope for the best."

Schmidt helped the Hartington-Newcastle boys to a first-place team finish in Class C. Norfolk Catholic was second.

