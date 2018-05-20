Sioux City man charged with sexual abuse involving a juvenile

A Sioux City man is behind bars after a juvenile girl reported an act of sexual abuse to her mother on Saturday.

Police say 31-year-old Eric Woods is charged with Sex Abuse, which is a Class B Felony.

He is currently being held at the Woodbury County Jail.

Police Say a juvenile girl told her mother about the sexual assault that happened at 1124 Cornelia Street in Sioux City.

Police say they later made contact with Woods and he was taken to the police department for questioning.

Police say they are not releasing the name of the victim.

They say they are continuing to investigate.