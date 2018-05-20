Sioux City man charged with sexual abuse involving a juvenile - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City man charged with sexual abuse involving a juvenile

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect

A Sioux City man is behind bars after a juvenile girl reported an act of sexual abuse to her mother on Saturday. 

Police say 31-year-old Eric Woods is charged with Sex Abuse, which is a Class B Felony.

He is currently being held at the Woodbury County Jail. 

Police Say a juvenile girl told her mother about the sexual assault that happened at 1124 Cornelia Street in Sioux City. 

Police say they later made contact with Woods and he was taken to the police department for questioning. 

Police say they are not releasing the name of the victim. 

They say they are continuing to investigate. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.