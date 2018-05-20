Siouxland throwers impress at Iowa state track and field meet - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Siouxland throwers impress at Iowa state track and field meet

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -

We saw several incredible performances at the Iowa and Nebraska state track and field meets this weekend, from Norfolk Catholic's Dylan Kautz winning both the 100 and 200 meter dashes for the third straight year, to Central Lyon's Gable Sieperda setting the Class 1A state meet records in the 1600 and 3200 meter runs.
    
But one of the most impressive things from the weekend happened at the discus cage in Iowa.
 
More specifically, the Class 2A competition, where Northwest Iowa took the top four places.
    
KP-WC's Nick Phelps won the competition, throwing 185 feet, 9 inches. But Sioux Center's Trajan Walhof, West Lyon's Zach DeSmet and Sheldon's Ryan Van Marel finished second, third and fourth, respectively.
    
All four threw at least 161 feet, and all four came from the same district.

"It's just been a great season, competing against some of the best in the state, day in and day out," said Walhof. "Northwest Iowa, our district had four of the top throwers in the state, and we went 1-2-3-4. It shows how great Northwest Iowa is."

"We have some of the best work ethic in the state, I think. It's great. I love it."

All four guys also competed in the 2A shot put. Phelps and Walhof were first and second in that event.

