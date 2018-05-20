Siouxlanders get a chance to be a train engineer for a day - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Siouxlanders get a chance to be a train engineer for a day

By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

This weekend was the kick-off for the "Be like an Engineer Day" at the Sioux City Railroad Museum. 

It's the first weekend of Summer that Siouxlanders are partaking in a learning experience that teaches people how to operate a train. 

Today, a group of people were able to learn some of the fundamentals of being a train engineer. 

The group learns how to operate the train, hook up a train car to another car and how to go over a crossing. 

"They go through a little bit of a crash course but, it's all supervised and they get the opportunity to be the engineer and make movements with the locomotive, supervised with our crew up in the cab," says Matt Merk, Executive Director of the Sioux City Railroad Museum 

If you didn't get your shot at learning how to be a train engineer this weekend, don't worry.

The railroad museum will have this event going on once a month until fall.

