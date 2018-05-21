Wisconsin 8th grader collects shoes for Haiti

Students at Willow Creek middle school in Rochester, Wisconsin spent the afternoon sorting the mountains into boxes...

Shoes For Haiti Organizer Cameron Domnick said,"I don't really think I knew what I was getting into, how big this would be when I started."

14-year-old Cameron Domnick is the main orchestrator behind this relief effort.

Domnick's mom Sandra Thomson said, "I'm pretty proud of her, she's a good kid...she just worked really hard, shes put in a lot of time a lot of effort, a lot of thought."

Cameron's "Shoes for Haiti" project got going in earnest last September since then she's been pitching her idea to fellow schoolmates and calling for action.

Domnick said, "I was looking on the responses and there were only nine people and thought I have too many shoes, and not enough people."

Her project ignited a school-wide competition to see which classroom could collect the most shoes in three weeks.

Domnick said, "I was going to their class almost every day taking box after box."

She joined forces with Sacred Heart Haiti mission to provide 680 pairs of new or gently used shoes to both children and adults in one of the world's poorest nations.

Sacred Heart Mission director Dale Grabarkiewicz said, "Most of 'em can't afford to buy it, and you see people walking around with a pair of old rubbers."

The shoes would help prevent disease, provide transportation and give dignity.

Cindy Maves, who works with the Sacred Heart Haiti Mission, said, "You're treated better because you have shoes. The kids with no shoes are treated terribly."

Dale says this next shipment of shoes will be his 80th time sending much-needed items to Haiti.

Grabarkiewicz said, "They're so happy to receive anything and the look on their face 'you're really gonna give it to me? Is it free? I don't have to do anything for it?"

Domnick said, "Knowing that other people will be benefited by just a little bit of work...I know that these shoes will really be appreciated."

