Lava continues to flow in Hawaii, as geologists warn of a possible violent eruption

On the  Big Island of Hawaii, lava is still gushing from large vents in the ground as Kilauea volcano continues to do more damage. 

Dramatic video shows the molten lava shooting 50 feet into the air in Pahoa. 

Hawaii county officials say sulfur dioxide gas emissions from those ground fissures have tripled.

Meanwhile, toxic steam clouds are billowing into the sky as lava from Kilauea pours into the ocean. 

The fiery volcano claimed its first serious injury Sunday after an airborne chunk of lava spattered onto a man's leg.

