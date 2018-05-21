There appeared to be mass casualties as Cuban officials said three people had survived but had yet to give an official toll.

UPDATE: Passenger jet crashes near Havana with at least 110 aboard

Boeing allowed to join investigation into crash of 737 in Cuba that killed 110 people

Cuba's Transportation Minister says Boeing will be allowed to join the investigation into Friday's deadly plane crash.

A Boeing 737 went down just after takeoff from Havana killing 110 people.

At church services Sunday, Cubans mourned victims of the country's worst air disaster in three decades.

Island authorities said they have identified 20 bodies and recovered all human remains from the field next to Havana's International Airport where a passenger jet crashed.

Cuba's Chief Forensics official, Jorge Gonzalez, said all families had been contacted and asked to provide blood and objects such as photographs and toothbrushes that could be used in identifications.

He said the number of bodies recovered by authorities matches the tally of those on board, along with the three survivors, so it is believed none are unaccounted for.

Three Cuban women were the only survivors and are hospitalized in serious condition.

Gonzalez said many of the bodies were affected by the trauma of the crash, the flames and the heat, and the identification process could take at least 30 days.

The Boeing 737 belonging to a Mexican charter company and hired by the Cuban state-run airline veered sharply shortly after takeoff from Havana on Friday afternoon and crashed in a fireball in a field.

It was carrying 107 passengers mostly Cubans and also five foreigners and a six-person flight crew from Mexico.