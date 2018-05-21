Summer travel season kicks off - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Summer travel season kicks off

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Rising gas prices aren't going to prevent a near-record number of Americans from getting a jump on summer travel this Memorial Day weekend.

"We are projecting that 41 million Americans will be traveling this Memorial Day weekend. That is five percent higher than we saw last year," says AAA's Tamra Johnson.

A strong economy and higher consumer confidence are expected to drive more Americans to take more vacations all summer, but not necessarily long vacations.

Travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore says travel experiences are what many consumers want this summer, with music festivals and concerts topping the list, starting this weekend.

"Over Memorial Day weekend, you have Pink in Las Vegas, Justin Timberlake in Dallas, U2 in Atlanta and Taylor Swift in Denver," she notes.

Beach destinations will remain the most popular for summer travelers.

More: https://nbcnews.to/2L8SMXb

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.