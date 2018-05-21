Rock Rapids, Iowa man gets 250 days for vehicular homicide in Ne - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Rock Rapids, Iowa man gets 250 days for vehicular homicide in Nebraska

Posted:
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) -

An Iowa man has been sentenced to jail for his role in a fatal traffic accident in eastern Nebraska.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Michael Bauman, of Rock Rapids, Iowa, was sentenced on May 17 in Plattsmouth to 250 days in jail. He also was fined $1,000, and his driver's license was revoked for a year. He'd pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vehicular homicide.

Authorities say he was driving south on Nebraska Highway 43 south of Eagle around 9 a.m. on July 14, 2017, when he turned his semitrailer left into the path of a northbound motorcycle. Forty-seven-year-old Chris Badman died in the collision. He lived in South Bend, Nebraska.

