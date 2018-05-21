Centsable Health: Asian Quinoa Salad - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Centsable Health: Asian Quinoa Salad

Posted:
By Michelle Schoening, Morning Anchor
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Asian Quinoa Salad

Makes 6 servings

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

For the salad:

2 cups cooked Quinoa

1 cup red cabbage, shredded

1 cup frozen shelled and cooked edamame, thawed

1 red bell pepper, chopped

½ cup shredded carrots

For the dressing:

½ cup low sodium soy sauce

1 Tbsp. sesame oil

1 Tbsp. rice wine vinegar

2 Tbsp. chopped green onion

¼ cup chopped cilantro

1 Tbsp. sesame seeds

¼ tsp. grated fresh ginger

1/8 tsp. red pepper flakes

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Combine salad ingredients in a large bowl and set aside.

Whisk together dressing ingredients and pour over salad. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Nutrition information per serving: 147 calories; 5.2 g fat; 0.6 g saturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 456.5 mg sodium; 19.9 g carbohydrate; 3.8 g fiber; 3.9 g sugar; 6 g protein

