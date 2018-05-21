South Sioux City schools on lockdown after student makes verbal threat

The South Sioux City High School, Middle School, and Cardinal Elementary went on lockdown Monday morning after a High School student made a verbal threat, Lance Swanson the communications director with South Sioux City schools said.

Todd Strom, Superintend of South Sioux City Schools said that "It was a strong enough threat that they decided to reach to it in a "lockdown manner."

Lance Swanson said no one was hurt and the student has been found and law enforcement is talking with the student.

Swanson said they take all threats seriously and staff and students are used to training.

The lockdown was lifted about 30 minutes after the incident.