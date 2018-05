Did you know, Nebraska's egg exports in 2017 totaled over $27,000,000.



May is National egg month.



Did you also know one chicken can produce up to 300 eggs per year?



The Nebraska Department of Agriculture said if you’re an egg farmer looking to sell eggs, you need to get an egg number from NDA. Egg numbers are free and help protect consumers in matters of food safety. Call NDA Food Safety, 402-471-3422.



Information from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.