Shantel Krebs

As a fourth-generation South Dakotan and small business owner, Shantel is fighting for President Trump’s agenda and believes for the first time we can make Washington, DC more responsive to the people.

Shantel grew up on a farm near Arlington in Kingsbury County where her parents owned and operated their own business. Dad hauled cattle and grain while mom did the bookwork. Like most farm and ranch kids Shantel learned and lived the basics of South Dakota life: get up early, work hard, mind your own business, say your prayers, get a good night's sleep and start the whole thing over the next day.

That hard-working entrepreneurial spirit inspired Shantel to start her own lawn mowing business when she was just ten years old pushing her brother’s used mower for $4 a yard. She went on to waitress at the City Cafe in Arlington to pay for her education and became the first member of her family to graduate from college. Soon after graduating with a Business Degree from Dakota State University, a local television anchor named Mitch Krebs interviewed her for a news story. He was a fellow saxophone player and they were engaged a few months later. Shantel and Mitch have been married for 19 years this July.

Shantel followed in her parent’s footsteps choosing to open her own small retail businesses in downtown Sioux Falls. As a businesswoman, Shantel felt the burden of government overregulation and inefficiency, so she decided to do something about it.

Shantel served in the South Dakota State Legislature representing Minnehaha and Lincoln counties. During that time, Shantel worked to advance conservative principles and get results for South Dakotans. Working together with her fellow legislators, Krebs helped to cut $127 million from the state budget without raising taxes. She served as chairwoman the Transportation and Agriculture committees where she worked to upgrade crumbling infrastructure and fought for the farmers and ranchers, the heart of the state’s economy.

Getting things done as Secretary of State

In 2014, Shantel took on her own party to turn around a failing bureaucracy in the Secretary of State’s office. She vowed she would bring accountability and efficiency and she did just that. Business filings that once took 5-6 weeks now take minutes. By operating the office like a business, her office generated an increase in revenue while cutting their own budget by using zero-based budgeting. On top of that, Shantel requested an Audit of her office to improve government transparency.