Kristi Noem



Kristi is a wife, an experienced small business owner, a lifelong farmer and rancher – and above all else, a mother.



After a family tragedy, Kristi took over the family's farming operation. This experience motivated her to get involved in reforming government and fixing our broken tax code.



Kristi was elected to the South Dakota House of Representatives in 2006 and served as the Assistant Majority Leader by 2008. In 2010 – a time in our history where America desperately needed some South Dakota common sense – Kristi was elected to serve as South Dakota’s lone member of the U.S. House of Representatives. Today, after three re-elections, Kristi serves on the House Ways and Means Committee where she helps craft policies that impact millions of hardworking taxpayers, Social Security and Medicare recipients, and nearly every small business in the country.



Kristi lives on her ranch in rural Hamlin County with her husband, Bryon, and their three children, Kassidy, Kennedy and Booker.