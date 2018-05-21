Neal Tapio is a self-made businessman and entrepreneur from Watertown, South Dakota. He has been a business owner for more than 20 years.

As President of NT Sales and Leasing, Neal Tapio has negotiated multi-million dollar transactions with Fortune 50 companies in boardrooms both in the United States and around the world, marketing proprietary industrial cleaning equipment for use in the petroleum industry and heavy manufacturing applications. He is widely regarded as one of the top salesmen in the energy sector and has been for a decade.

Tapio founded New Horizon Homes in Sioux Falls, a builder of single-family homes and worked as the membership director of Growth Energy, an ethanol trade association.

In 2016, Neal was elected to the South Dakota Senate representing District 5. That same year, he was tapped to serve as State Director for President Donald Trump's Presidential Campaign.

Neal is a vigorous defender of President Donald Trump’s policies and accurately predicted Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton at a time when pundits and polls were predicting a Clinton landslide and even South Dakota’s congressional delegation and Governor were calling on Trump to drop out of the race.

Neal Tapio is a graduate of Watertown High School and Moorhead State University with Bachelors degree in finance. His first job out of college was as a staff member for U.S. Senator Larry Pressler in the Washington D.C. office, where he quickly observed the inefficiency and paralysis of the political process and the inefficiency of business as usual on Capitol Hill.

He looks forward to serving the State of South Dakota and the United States in Congress by protecting the American Dream for future generations."