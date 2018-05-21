John Norris is a fifth-generation Iowan running for Governor to represent every Iowan in every Iowa community. John was educated in Iowa schools, from Kindergarten through Law School. John has spent his life building solutions that get results for Iowans. After graduating from college, John worked for Tom Harkin. Concerned for family farmers struggling to survive, John became the State Director of the Iowa Farm Unity Coalition. John also owned and operated the Old Hotel restaurant in Greenfield. John also ran Jesse Jackson's Iowa Presidential Campaign, Chaired the Iowa Democratic Party during Governor Vilsack’s historic win, was appointed Vilsack’s Chief of Staff twice (in the governor’s office and at the USDA), and was appointed by President Obama to serve as a commissioner on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.